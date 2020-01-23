Prospective students encouraged to ‘find their future’ at Daventry college open day

Prospective students have been encouraged to ‘find their future’ and discover the opportunities available to them at an Open Event being held at Northampton College’s Daventry Campus.

The college’s Badby Road West campus will open its doors between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, January 28 – giving students the chance to see for themselves just why Northampton College is one of the top-performing colleges in the entire country, with a pass rate of 96 per cent.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “Whether you have decided on a course or are just exploring your options, our Open Events provide an ideal opportunity for you to see exactly what Northampton College has to offer.

“You can meet tutors, find out more about our wide range of courses and take a look around our fantastic facilities while discovering for yourself the lively and friendly learning environment we provide.”

For more details, and to book your place, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/about-us/open-events.html