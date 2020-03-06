Prince Harry officially opens 'remarkable' Silverstone museum after tour with Lewis Hamilton

"Thank you for really putting a marker down for what British motor racing means to the world."

Prince Harry was full of praise for the new museum at Silverstone Circuit as he officially opened the £20 million visitor attraction today (Friday, March 6).

The Duke of Sussex was driven to The Silverstone Experience by Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton before the pair were given a tour.

"I can't believe that you've manged to turn a World War Two hangar that was pretty cold, pretty dusty, two years ago into this remarkable experience," he said in a speech.

"Thank you for being able to do that under a huge amount of pressure as well, thank you for providing so many of these opportunities for so many young people.

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton at The Silverstone Experience

The Duke and Lewis met current F1 drivers Alex Albon and George Russell, former racers Damon Hill, Martin Brundle, Lady Christabel Watson and Stuart Graham and other dignitaries during the visit.

Pupils from Silverstone UTC and Bradwell Village School, near Milton Keynes, and volunteers showed the pair the interactive activities and displays in the museum as they looked around.

Lewis presented his 2019 helmet to the Silverstone Experience to go on display after promising to continue to support the attraction which he was impressed with.

"I'm really so grateful to everyone who's been involved to make sure that this happens because the history we have here, since the first race in 1948 and the official race in 1950, to see that progression and celebrate it," he said.

Lewis Hamilton presents his 2019 helmet to The Silverstone Experience chief executive Sally Reynolds alongside Prince Harry

"The building is fantastic so the designers and everyone has done a fantastic job.

"Ultimately it's important that we continue to inspire, we have a responsibility to inspire the young kids."

The official opening was almost two years to the day since the Duke last visited the Silverstone Experience, which he is a patron of, and is one of the last before he leaves the royal family.

Silverstone Heritage chief executive Sally Reynolds said: "It was absolutely brilliant. We were a little bit concerned with everything that's been going on that he might have left before he came here.

"But he's so popular, he's brilliant with the children who were here today, and it attracts lots of press which we need so people know we're open.

"I think he was really interested, last time he was here it was just an empty World War Two hangar so he was really impressed with what we've done."

Volunteer Lisa Segens showed the Duke and Lewis how to use the tyre-changing game, where visitors can test their speed in the pit lane.

Prince Harry won the contest, much to the F1 champion's dismay, but the volunteer was chuffed with how friendly the pair were as they checked out the different displays.

"It was quite amazing actually, we didn't know we were going to be formally introduced and shook their hands, we thought it would just be a demonstration," she said.

"I know it's cheesy to say it was really cool but it was just really cool. It's going to sound really corny but they were really natural and relaxed."

Aaron Anthonyayia and Marselle Buys were among the 12 Bradwell Village School children who explained the Tech Lab to the Duke and Lewis.

They said Prince Harry was 'inquisitive' as they showed him the engines, brakes, tyres and more in the 'sick' museum.

Teacher Lorna Vivian said: "Had I done this when I was their age I would have gone home and started building go-karts - it's amazing."

