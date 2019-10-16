Poverty levels low in Daventry, new figures reveal

Two per cent of neighbourhoods in Daventry are among the most deprived in England, according to official statistics.

But social inequality charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says large portions of the country have been “locked out” of jobs and opportunities, after Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures revealed pockets of deprivation across England.

Government officials ranked each local authority from one to 317, with low numbers indicating higher levels of deprivation.

The rankings use the most up-to-date data on income, employment, education, health and crime, as well as housing services and the environment, to assess more than 32,800 small areas or neighbourhoods across England.

Daventry was placed 238th in the table nationally, and 31st for the East Midlands.