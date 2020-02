Lucy was last seen in Gold Street area of Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who was last seen in Northampton town centre.

Police issued this photo of Lucy Bird who has been missing since Monday.

Lucy Bird, 45, has been missing since around 4.30pm on Monday (February 17) when she was in the Gold Street area.

She is 5ft 9in and was wearing a coat with a hood and burgundy jeans.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who has seen Lucy or knows where she is, please call us on 101 quoting reference number MPN4/492/20."