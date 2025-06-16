Police officer guilty of misconduct after ‘predatory’ sexual contact with two intoxicated women after a night out in Northampton town centre

A former special constable for Northamptonshire Police would have been dismissed after he had ‘predatory’ sexual contact with two intoxicated women, a police misconduct panel has found.

Andrew Lynam, who resigned from the force in 2024, was found to engage in sexual activity with two females in circumstances “where he knew that they had been drinking, knew that neither had met him before and took deliberate steps to be left alone with them”, according to a gross misconduct hearing.

The misconduct report said the events took place when the officer was on a night out with colleagues in Northampton town centre. It said he met two women, referred to in the report as J and S, and walked them to their hotel room in company with other officers.

It was alleged he had sexual intercourse with J and sexual contact with S when he was left in their hotel room alone with them. The panel found that Lynam knew that both women were intoxicated due to their difficulty walking on the way back to the hotel and J being sick.

It also added that the former officer would have known that one of the women was vulnerable, as she informed him of her mental health condition and that she lived in supported accommodation.

The former officer maintained that J’s sickness was faked and that all of the sexual activity with J and S was consensual.

The panel considered the available evidence and found the matter proved as Gross Misconduct. It determined that, had Special Constable still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed.

The report concluded: “You misconducted yourself by engaging in sexual activity with J and/or S in circumstances where you knew that they had been drinking, knew that neither had met you before and took deliberate steps to be left alone with them.

“In doing so, you acted in a predatory way that was discreditable and lacked integrity. The panel found the former officer’s misconduct to be deplorable.

“The fundamental role of a police officer is to protect vulnerable people and what the former officer had done was in complete opposition to that. Such conduct had no place whatsoever in policing.”

Lynam did not attend the hearing, held on June 4 and 5, 2025.

Northamptonshire Police conducted a criminal investigation into the matter, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided that no further action would be taken.