Police issued urgent appeal over missing 14-year-old Long Buckby boy

Police are urging people to get in touch about a missing 14-year-old Long Buckby boy.

Devonte Ellington-Gayle was last seen at 8.10pm on Saturday (July 24) but is believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police missing persons team said: "Officers are concerned for Devonte's welfare and would like him, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Devonte is described as 5ft 5in, medium build and with short dark brown curly hair, He has a mole on his right cheek and distinctive green eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a grey BooHoo tracksuit, a balaclava rolled up into a hat, Nike trainers and had a Nike bag."