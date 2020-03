Frankie Gibson was last seen in Wootton area on Monday

Police issued an urgent appeal for help after a 15-year-old Northampton schoolgirl went missing yesterday morning.

Police issued this picture of missing Frankie Gibson

Frankie Gibson was last seen in the Wootton area at about 8.30am on Monday March 2.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "If anyone has seen Frankie or know where she might be, please call us on 101 quoting reference number MPN4/680/20."