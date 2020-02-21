Police "increasingly concerned" as 14-year-old goes missing from Northampton again

Officers believe teenager Reuben Bernard is back in London

Police are "increasingly concerned" about a missing 14-year-old boy from Northampton they believe is in London.

Police have issued photos of missing 14-year-old Reuben Bernard

Reuben Bernard was last seen in the town at 11pm on Wednesday February 19 -- just hours after police had cancelled a previous appeal for information saying the teenager had been found.

But officers believe Rueben may have travelled to London after fresh reports he is missing and is possibly staying in the East London area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about Rueben due to his age and are appealing to him to contact his family or the police to let them know he is safe.

"Rueben is about 6ft tall, of a slim build with black plaited hair.

"If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, please call us on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/437/20."