Police "increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old missing from Northampton

Officers fear teenager Reuben Bernard is now in London

Police are "increasingly concerned" about a missing 14-year-old boy from Northampton they believe is in London.

Police issued these pictures of missing 14-year-old Rueben Bernard

Rueben Bernard was last seen in the Wootton area of the town at 7pm on Thursday (February 13).

The teenager was found after police first issued an appeal for his whereabouts last month.

But they now believe Rueben may have travelled to London after fresh reports he is missing and is possibly staying in the East London area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about Rueben due to his age and are appealing to him to contact his family or the police to let them know he is safe.

"Rueben is about 6ft tall, of a slim build with black plaited hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black hooded top, a dark green padded jacket and gold trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

"If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, please call us on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/437/20."