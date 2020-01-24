Police "increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old boy missing in Northampton

Teenager Reuben Bernard has not been seen since 5pm on Wednesday.

Northamptonshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing Northampton schoolboy.

Police are looking for missing 14-year-old Reuben Bernard

Reuben Bernard was last seen at 5pm on Wednesday, January 23, and police have issued an appeal for the 14-year-old to him get in touch with his family or the police to make sure he is okay.

A police spokesman said: "Reuben is described as 6ft, of slim build with black hair.

"It is not known the exact clothing he was wearing, however he usually wears a black zip up jacket and carries a black rucksack.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned about Reuben and are appealing to him to contact his family or the police to let them know he is safe.

"Or, if anyone has seen Reuben or knows where he is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number MPN4/206/20."