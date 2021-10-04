Police 'incident' shuts A5 both ways through Northamptonshire

The A5 is shut between Weedon and Towcester on Monday afternoon

The A5 is closed in both directions through Northamptonshire due to "a police incident" on Monday afternoon (October 4).

National Highways said the carriageway is closed between the A43 at Towcester to the A45 at Weedon Bec with traffic being diverted onto alternative routes.

A spokesman warned the closure is likely to impact traffic into the evening rush hour.