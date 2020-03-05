Police hunt for missing 15-year-old Northamptonshire schoolgirl

Urgent appeal for help issued over whereabouts of Katelyn, last seen with male friend

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a 15-year-old girl went missing from a north Northamptonshire village.

Officers say Katelyn Baldwin has not been seen since 3pm yesterday (March 4) when she was spotted with a male friend in the area of Kilsby, between Daventry and Rugby.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Katelyn is white, 5ft 6in, of a very slim build with dark brown long hair, which could possibly be in a ponytail.

"She was last seen with a male friend in the Kilsby area, wearing a blue hooded top with writing on the front, black leggings and white trainers.

"If anyone has seen Katelyn, or knows where she is, please call us on 101, using reference number MPD1/712/20."