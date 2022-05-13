Already in 2022, the county has seen 12 people killed and more than 20 seriously injured.

The campaign starting on Monday (May 16) coincides with this month’s United Nations Global Road Safety Week and will focus on the ‘fatal four’ driving offences.

Tributes left by the A5 after a bike rider died in a collision near Weedon in March — one of 12 victims of fatal crashes in the county so far in 2022

Speeding, drink or drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone at the wheel are factors most commonly linked to deaths or serious injuries on the roads.

Sergeant Richard Hill, of Northamptonshire Police Road Crime Team, said: “This operation is not about catching people out.

"However, it is only right that the appropriate actions is taken where people choose to ignore the law which then impacts on the safety of others.”

“Every person who dies or is seriously injured on our roads is one too many, which is why improving road safety remains one of our key priorities.

“We must never forget that behind every statistic there’s a grieving family or someone who is coming to terms with a life changing injury. But we also understand a collision has an impact on the wider community.

“We police our county’s roads 24/7 and take robust actions against anyone found to be using them irresponsibly and illegally, and this week of action is an extension of that work.

“One way to help make our roads a safer place is to change how we use our roads by challenging behaviour.

This operation provides us with the opportunity to focus our efforts on this and educate and engage with road users."

Crash investigators are still appealing for witnesses after a teenager died in the early hours of Tuesday (May 10) when his Ford Transit van collided head-on with a DAF box van on the A5 near Weedon.

Police said the injured truck driver was taken to University Hospital Coventy.

The week-long county-wide campaign will be led by the force Road Crime and Safer Roads teams, with support from the Interceptor Response and Special Constabulary officers.