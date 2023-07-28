Police dog Kez retires after five years of service in Northamptonshire and 126 arrests

Police dog Kez has retired after five years of service in Northamptonshire – and 126 arrests.

The six-year-old German Shepherd retired on Friday (July 28) with an outstanding record of successes to her and handler PC Ben Rowell’s credit.

As well as the arrests, PD Kez helped to find nine missing people and recovered more than £100,000 worth of goods during her career.

PD Kez is hanging up her collar after five years with Northamptonshire Police.

Last year PD Kez suffered a musculoskeletal injury, and despite extensive physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and other medical interventions, the decision has been made to stand her down her now to ensure she can have a long and healthy retirement with PC Rowell.

He said: “PD Kez is my first police dog – we teamed up when she was 14 months old and she has been an outstanding partner from the off.

“It has been an incredibly difficult decision to make to retire her now when she’s still so capable and willing, but her welfare comes first and she deserves a happy life at home for the rest of her years.”

Born into the West Midlands police dog breeding programme, PD Kez hit the ground running in her policing career, securing four prisoners and finding evidential property within two weeks of becoming licensed in November 2018.

PD Kez made 126 arrests during her career.

She went on to become an outstanding tracking dog, and in 2020 gained a licence as a Tactical Firearms Support Dog.

Her successes include recovering £50,000 of stolen electronic goods following a commercial burglary, finding £15,000 of tack and equestrian equipment after a break-in at a stables, and tracking two armed men who had tried to break into an address, following them across a river and through gardens to successfully detain one man and also locate weapons discarded by the pair.

PD Kez has also brought a sex offender to book, tracking from the scene of an assault to locate a man who went on to be convicted and jailed for multiple sexual offences.

Her softer side has also been invaluable in her work finding missing people, including a vulnerable elderly woman living with dementia.

PC Rowell added: “Kez tracked from the lady’s home and found her cold, wet and lost nearly a mile away. When Kez found her she didn’t bark, but calmly approached and laid down, allowing the lady to stroke her head. This is a true testament to her good nature and ability to switch between work modes.”

PD Kez is also credited with saving a missing man’s life after she found him stuck in undergrowth, hypothermic and injured after falling down a bank.

As she steps down, PD Kez’s collar number 7 will also be retired and her tag placed on a board at Wootton Hall to commemorate her years of dedicated service.

PC Rowell said: “PD Kez will be a true loss to Northamptonshire Police and the communities that she has served, and I will miss working with such a dedicated, loyal and courageous partner.

“However I’m sure Kez will enjoy resting her paws on my sofa after retirement day!”