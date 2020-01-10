Police ask for help after teenage girl goes missing in Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find 17-year-old Lily-Mae Welch who has been missing since Thursday evening.

The teenager was last seen in the Rickyard Road area of Weston Favell, in Northampton, at 5pm on January 9.

Northamptonshire Police say Lily-Mae is as white, 5ft 2in, of medium build with long blonde curly hair – although she may have changed her hair colour.

She was wearing black skinny jeans and a black denim jacket with frills on the shoulder when she was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Lilly-Mae or knows where she is should call on 101 quoting reference number MPC1/78/20.