Police appeal for teenager missing from Daventry

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl missing from Daventry.

Chloe Colton, 16, was last seen in the Daventry area at around midday yesterday, Friday, December 6.

Police are appealing for information on her whereabouts

She is described as white, 5ft 1in and slim.

Chloe has dark black hair which she was wearing up the last time she was seen.

She was last seen wearing a black camouflage jacket with black fur trim on the hood, black leggings, a vest top, navy trainers with silver detail, and she was carrying a JD sports drawstring bag.

If you see Chloe or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.