Teenager Nikola was last seen in Northampton last weekend

Police have issued an appeal for help in the hunt for missing 16-year-old Nikola Lazri.

Nikola Lazri was last seen in Northampton on Sunday.

The teenager was last seen in the Delapre area of Northampton last Sunday, January 26.

Northamptonshire Police say Nikola is white, 5ft 5in, of slim build, with short black hair and wears glasses.

They are appealing for anyone who has seen Nikola or knows where he is to call them on 101 quoting reference MPN4/237/20.