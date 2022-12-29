Police appeal for help finding missing 15-year-old Northampton boy not seen since two days before Christmas

Notrhamptonshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Northampton boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

The teenager — named only as Alan — was last seen at around 9pm on December 23. He is about 5ft 4in, medium build with short brown hair and was wearing grey joggers and a black jacket.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Alan or knows of his whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident number MPWV/15236/22.”