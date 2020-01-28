Police appeal for help after teenage girl goes missing again

Have you seen Lily-Mae, 17, last seen in Corby area

Police have issued fresh appeals to help find 17-year-old Lily-Mae Welch after she went missing in Northamptonshire for a second time.

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Lily-Mae Welch

The teenager was last seen in the Corby area on Sunday, January 26.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Lily-Mae is as white, 5ft 2in, of medium build with mousey brown shoulder length hair – although she may be wearing a blonde wig. She was last seen wearing black tight jogging bottoms, a black puffa-style jacket and black trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Lily-Mae or knows where she is should call 101, quoting reference number MPC1/236/20."

Police also issued an appeal for help on after Lily-Mae went missing after a last sighting in Northampton on January 9, then reported she had been found four days later.