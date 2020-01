Connor, 23, was last seen in town centre a week ago

Police officers are appealing for help to find a 23-year-old man who has been missing from Northampton for a week.

Connor Rodgers was last seen in Northampton town centre on Thursday (January 23).

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of slim build and with light brown hair.

Connor, or anyone who has seen him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPN4/256/20.