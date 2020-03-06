Police appeal for help after 60-year-old man goes missing from Northamptonshire village

David Lewis was last seen in Spratton

Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing 60-year-old man from a Northamptonshire village.

Officers confirmed David Lewis was last seen in the Spratton area at about 9.30am yesterday (Thursday, March 5).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "David is white, 5ft 8in, of a slim build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hooded top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

"We would ask if anyone has seen David or knows where he is, please call us on 101 quoting reference number MPD1/720/20."