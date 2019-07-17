Police appeal after fatal accident involving cyclist and van in Northamptonshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident involving a cyclist and a van in Northamptonshire on Tuesday.

The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said the accident happened at around midday.

A spokesperson for the Northants SCIU posted on social media: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A361 at Daventry around 12:00 hours on Tuesday 16th July 2019.

"The collision involved a black #Pedal #Cycle and a white DAF goods vehicle (HGV)."

Anyone who witnessed the accident aer asked to call Drivewatch 0800 174615