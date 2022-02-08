Villagers don't want to see their beloved postman Helen Miller lose her 'walk' after nearly 20 years 'invaluable' service.

Residents have signed a petition in a bid to keep her on the same patch.

Phil Lewis said: "To lose Helen, would, in our opinion, be beyond disastrous for our community.

Helen is loved by all the residents.

"She is really valued by us all and with her happy smile and good word for everyone; she is a shining light and really does keep our community together."

He said the decision is due to another postie taking on the round who has been with the company longer than Helen.

"Therefore they can insist the villagers will lose one of our most valuable assets," added Phil.

Phil said Helen has shown herself to be totally reliable and caring towards the people she serves, especially older members of the community.

Another resident, Alex Rigby-Scott, said: "Helen is a very much valued member of the community and a lifeline for the elderly, new mums and busy working folk alike. She is an exceptional member of staff, knows the round inside out and has valuable local knowledge.

"She is trustworthy and smiling always, everyone knows and loves Helen. She is our friend, we can rely on her, she is given cakes by small children and so many cards and thank you presents at Christmas."

Marie Oakley, of Little Brington, added: "Helen has become a much-trusted member of the community in the Bringtons and surrounding villages she serves. She is a very helpful lady that we all know we can trust."

A spokesman for Royal Mail said they welcomed positive feedback about Helen.