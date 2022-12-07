Dough&Co started serving in October, months behind schedule after being hit by Brexit delays

A burger and pizza chain has suddenly shut four sites just a few weeks after finally opening its doors in Daventry.

Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development off North Street, only started serving in November — more than six months behind schedule.

But our sister newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen is reporting the company's Dough & Co restaurant closed suddenly over the weekend, just eight months after opening, along with branches in Sheffield, Hanley and Swindon.

Dough&Co opened its doors in Daventry during October after being hit by months of delays

All four venues have been removed from the company’s website and the Google page for the Kingston restaurant now lists it as “permanently closed”. A dozen other Dough & Co restaurants elsewhere in the UK — including Daventry and across East Anglia — are still open.

Yahoo! News has reported that 22 staff at Dough&Co in Swindon — which opened less than a year ago — had received text messages on Sunday lunchtime telling them they no longer had jobs.

Dough&Co and Burger Amour were due to open alongside Daventry's new Arc cinema in March but they were beset by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.