News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

PICTURES: Thousands flock to popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire village over the sunny weekend

Did you visit?
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST

Thousands of people flocked to a popular scarecrow festival in a Northamptonshire village over the sunny 30-degree weekend.

The village of Harpole held its annual scarecrow festival on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10).

The event saw villagers make eye-catching scarecrows and place them on display in their front gardens, with this year’s theme being anniversaries due to it being the festival’s 25th birthday.

Abbie Tarpley, festival committee member, said: “The residents put so much effort into their scarecrows, so I’m very, very proud of them and just very grateful.

"And the same goes to our volunteers as well, we can’t run it without them. We’re so extremely grateful for all of their support. Thank you to everyone who visited and hopefully we’ll see you all again next year.”

All money raised from the festival will be going towards village charities and organisations.

Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival

1. Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival

2. Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival

3. Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival

4. Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Northamptonshire