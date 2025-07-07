PICTURES: Take a look at some of the famous faces spotted at the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

This year Joao Felix, Gordon Ramsay, Fat Boy Slim, Ian Wright and more watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 7, 2025.

Famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025 Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...

Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025 Lando Norris celebrates after winning F1 British GP in rain-soaked Silverstone thriller.

Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025 Race action from the chaotic, dramatic, rain-affected British Grand Prix.