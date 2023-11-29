PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

2 . Mia

Mia is a big Newfie cross collie girl, only 2 years old. She is always super happy to meet new people, constantly looking for a hug or kiss, someone to lean against, or a lap to curl up in. Despite not understanding that her extra-large size doesn't fit most laps, she still tries! While she can walk nicely, there are times when she is quite strong, especially when she sees other dogs. She can be selective about which dogs she wishes to play nicely with, but there is no consistent pattern of preference. Therefore, Mia would need a family committed to furthering her training and social skills. In her kennel, Mia is an absolute star—extremely clean, very calm, and not fazed by much. She is a girl that enjoys her naps but equally relishes a good walk and plenty of attention. Photo: AIN