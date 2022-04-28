Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Lola Annie said: "Lola is a gorgeous, friendly and eager to please eight year old beagle/lab/staffie mix. She is fine with other dogs and sensible older children, is housetrained and knows basic commands. She is very sad to find herself in kennels and does not understand what she has done to be abandoned."

Rufus Annie said: "Rufus is a stunning 10 month old black German Shepherd, who was found tied to a lamp post with all his paperwork. He is strong on the lead but knows basic commands.He is very people friendly and not bothered by the other dogs. He's straight in the toy box and playing happily. Wants to chase the cats. An active home where he will not be left for long hours would be perfect."

Skype Annie said: "Skype is a one year old Frenchie lady who has had a tough life so far and then found herself left at the pound. She's a sweet little girl but so frightened. She is fine with other dogs and older sensible children. A quiet home where she can learn life can be fun is essential."

Tyson Annie said: "Tyson is a gorgeous young Frenchie lad who is super happy and friendly with people but dog reactive. He is also a very clever lad, who is eager to please, travels well and knows basic commands."