Person taken to hospital after being found injured on Northampton railway line

Birmingham-Euston trains halted for an hour

By Kevin Nicholls
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police say a person was taken to hospital after being found on a railway tracks near Northampton on Monday (October 17).

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Long Buckby station at 8.34pm, adding: “Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with injuries which were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.”

London Northwestern Railway trains between London and Birmingham were halted for an hour during the incident, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to Long Buckby station at around 8.30pm last night
