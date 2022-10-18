Police say a person was taken to hospital after being found on a railway tracks near Northampton on Monday (October 17).

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Long Buckby station at 8.34pm, adding: “Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with injuries which were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.”

London Northwestern Railway trains between London and Birmingham were halted for an hour during the incident, which is not being treated as suspicious.