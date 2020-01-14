Pensioners in Daventry missing out on financial help to keep warm over winter

Fewer pensioners in Daventry are receiving financial help to keep them warm over winter than a decade ago, figures reveal.

Charity National Energy Action says cold weather has a “devastating” impact on frail and elderly people, with an estimated 10,000 deaths nationally caused from cold homes each winter.

Winter Fuel Payments were introduced in 1997 to tackle fuel poverty amongst pensioners.

Households with someone receiving a state pension are automatically entitled to a tax-free sum of between £100 and £300 each year towards the heating bill. Payments are normally made in November or December. The most common sum handed to Daventry residents was £100.