Owners of ‘best casual dining’ venue in the county say award win is ‘testament to passion and dedication’
The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Buckby, strived to offer an innovative pop-up food and drink establishment in an area that had seen nothing like it before.
It was instantly well-received among the community, with themed events still regularly hosted for their growing base of loyal and returning customers.
The venue is the brainchild of two businesses – Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe Southgate’s business, Pop Up Planners.
Jay and Chloe took to social media to announce The Pop Up Place had been crowned the winner in the ‘best casual dining’ category at the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.
They said: “We want to extend a massive thank you to all our incredible patrons, friends and loyal followers who voted for us. This amazing achievement wouldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support.
“This award is testament to the passion and dedication of our amazingly talented team, who continuously strive to provide you with the best experience.
“From our talented bar team who craft delicious cocktails to our friendly staff who create a welcoming atmosphere, and not forgetting our amazing kitchen crew and the pop-ups that work with us.
“Every member of our team plays a vital role in this success. This achievement is for each and every one of us.”
The pair gave shout outs to House Of Plates, Nomnow, The Mex Box, The Chef’s Larder, and Italian chef Carmela Sereno Hayes.
Having expressed gratitude to the Muddy Stilettos team for organising awards that champion local businesses, Jay and Chloe said: “It’s an honour to be acknowledged alongside the finest establishments in our vibrant county.”
To celebrate the achievement, a party is in the works for the family, friends, staff members and patrons of The Pop Up Place, and more details will be available on social media in due course.
The venue has spoken to the Chronicle & Echo on a number of occasions, emphasising the importance of creating consistency for customers and for them to know which events and pop-ups are in the pipeline.