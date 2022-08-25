One person died following collision that closed M1 near Northampton for more than 12 hours
Northamptonshire Police confirmed there was one fatality as a result of the incident
One person has died following a collision on the M1 near Northampton that closed the road for more than 12 hours, police confirm.
The northbound carriageway was closed between junction 15 and junction 15a from shortly after midnight on Thursday (August 25) until just after 1pm.
A lane of the southbound carriageway in the same area was also closed for a number of hours.
The collision involved seven vehicles – three lorries, three cars and a van.
Drivers faced hours of delays as recovery and clean up took place. Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has confirmed one person died, but was unable to confirm any other details at this time.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000494059.