One in 20 Daventry residents born outside UK

One in every 20 people living in Daventry were born outside the UK, figures show, well below the average for England and Wales.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics show that only 4% of the 80,000-strong population last year were born overseas, down 2% from a decade earlier.

The figures are based on the Annual Population Survey, and count people living at private addresses and students in halls of residences whose parents are based in the UK. They exclude people living in communal buildings such as hostels or hotels.

Of the 3,000 people living in Daventry last year who were born outside the UK, 33% were from the Middle East and Central Asia. Across England and Wales, the population born inside the EU has stabilised over the last ten years, while the share born outside the EU increased.