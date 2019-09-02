Olivia and Arthur most popular baby names in Daventry

Olivia and Arthur have become the new most popular names for babies born in Daventry.

ONS figures show that 12 newborns were given the name Olivia last year – making it an even more popular girl’s name than previous top ranker Mia.

Meanwhile, 12 boys were called Arthur in 2018 – one more than Harry the year before.

The 480 babies who were called Oliver across the East Midlands meant it was the most popular boys’ name throughout the region, beating George and Harry to top spot.

Olivia was the top East Midlands girls’ name – 359 newborns were handed the moniker by their parents, pushing it to the top of the list, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

The ONS data showed Grayson, Rowan and Tobias entered the top 100 names for boys for the first time in 2018.

Olivia topped the girls’ list for the third year in succession, with Amelia and Ava in second and third respectively.