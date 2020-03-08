Number of Northamptonshire coronavirus cases moves to four

Two more cases have been confirmed

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Northamptonshire has increased to four.

More Northants patients have tested positive

Two more cases were confirmed in figures published by Public Health England today (Sunday) as the total number of cases in England rose to 244 as of 9am.

It's not yet known how the latest two patients became infected or where in Northamptonshire they are from.

A statement is expected from Northamptonshire County Council this afternoon.

The first Northamptonshire case was confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday as a person who had recently been to Italy, which is the most-affected country in Europe.

A second Northamptonshire positive test was confirmed two days later and is a member of the same immediate family as the first person.

Across the UK there have been more than 23,000 coronavirus tests with 273 positive results.

Two patients who tested positive have since died, including one who was in hospital in nearby Milton Keynes.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have now tested positive for coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in China. More than 3,500 have died.

In Italy about 16million people are in lockdown after the number of positive cases jumped from 1,200 to 5,883 on Saturday.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

How coronavirus is spread

Because it's a new illness, we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person. Similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

It's very unlikely it can be spread through things like packages or food.

Do I need to avoid public places?

Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places.

You only need to stay away from public places (self-isolate) if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

Wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

Always wash your hands when you get home or into work

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell