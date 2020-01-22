Northants women and girls projects could get a grant of up to £10k paid for by tampon tax

Grassroots groups in Northamptonshire that help women with a number of issues, can now apply for a large sum of money as part of the Tampon Tax Community Fund.

Grants between £5,000 and £10,000, paid for by the money raised from the levy on sanitary products, will be handed out to groups that work with women and girls experiencing issues such as period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse and mental health.

Baby Basics in Northampton received money from the grant last year that allowed them to reach a milestone.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is responsible for awarding the money to groups that apply for the grant.

Last year the foundation awarded £34,726 to four groups across the county.

Baby Basics Northampton, a charity that helps parents with the financial side of a new baby, was one of the groups that was awarded a sum of money.

Michaela-Carey Slater for the charity said: “The grant we received has enabled us to reach the significant milestone of sending out our 1000th Moses basket to vulnerable and disadvantaged mums and new-borns.

“Further to this, it has encouraged us to begin the search for new premises that will allow us to create more starter packs each year.

“This funding has been vital in supporting the ongoing work of Baby Basics Northampton.”

The other groups the funds were handed out to in 2019 were Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Relate Northamptonshire and Norpip for bespoke projects.

Victoria Miles DL, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, added:

“Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Northamptonshire.

“We’re proud that Northamptonshire Community Foundation is part of a national network recognised by the government for our local knowledge.

“We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.”

Groups can apply for the grant now and priority will be given to those who are run by, aimed at or are mainly benefitted by women and girls.

To find out more about the grant and apply, visit the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website.