Northants residents living on low income could get central heating fitted for free

The Northamptonshire Warm Home scheme is pledging to help hundreds of people across the county who are struggling to pay for heating bills.

If your home does not already have central heating and you are in receipt of benefits or on a low income and have high heating bills or are vulnerable to the cold you, you could be eligible to apply.

The scheme, which is led by Corby Council, has secured £4 million from the national Warm Home Fund established by the National Grid.

Eligible households that successfully apply will not have to pay anything towards the cost of a full central heating system, including a new gas boiler, radiators, heating controls and any necessary pipework.

This will be installed for free in the hope that it can help families stay warm this winter.

Common applications that the scheme can help with are from households with electric storage heaters, gas or electric heaters or solid fuel fires.

Am I eligible?

The scheme is open for owner occupiers and private tenants as installations to social housing is managed by the relevant housing association.

If you are an owner occupier or a private tenant, there are four criteria that you need to meet:

You need to live in South Northants, Daventry, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby or East Northants.

Your home needs to not already have central heating fitted and the property must be suitable for the safe and economical installation of a gas central heating system.

You must either own the home or have the permission of the landlord. (Private landlords will have to make a contribution to the costs. The amount will be discussed upon application).

You must either:

Have someone living at the property in receipt of Government benefits or have a low income and high energy bills or have a low income and be vulnerable to the effects of the cold.

The applications are expected to be open until 2021, but are decided on a first come first served basis so you are advised to apply as soon as possible.

To apply, you can fill in the application form online here or call Warm Home Fund on 0800 029 4542.