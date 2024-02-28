Northants Police and Crime Commissioner reacts to Nick Adderley gross misconduct hearing delay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said he wished a gross misconduct hearing into the behaviour of the county’s chief constable had not been delayed.

PFCC Stephen Mold was speaking following the three-month postponement of the hearing over an allegation that top cop Nick Adderley misrepresented his military career.

Mr Adderley has been suspended from the force on full pay since October last year, after an allegation was made that he wore a medal awarded to Falklands war veterans, despite only being 15 at the time.

Stephen Mold - National World

Speaking about the hearing, Mr Mold told this newspaper: “I like everybody had wished that it had been sooner. This really isn’t good for the people of Northamptonshire, the force or Nick Adderley, but I have to respect the decision of the legally qualified chair who is independent for that exact reason.

“This is all part of the police conduct regulations, they lay out the process, it’s not something I can interfere with and or influence. I wish we could have brought it to resolution sooner.

“We’ve got a date now that provides some sort of certainty.”

The hearing is to be postponed for 13 weeks meaning Mr Adderley will be paid in the region of £41,250 between now and Tuesday, May 28.

A police watchdog concluded that there is a gross misconduct case to answer, meaning Mr Adderley has to face a disciplinary hearing.

The hearing will be carried out by an independent panel that will consist of Callum Cowx – a Legally Qualified Chair – a representative of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and an independent panel member.

Mr Mold likened the hearing to being ‘akin to a court process.

He added: “In the fullness of time it will all be open but I really don’t want to say anything that compromises a fair and appropriate process.”

A spokesman for the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire said: “Following a case management meeting today the Legally Qualified Chair has taken the decision to adjourn the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing for Chief Constable Adderley.

“It was decided that there was insufficient time to properly hear the case in a single day and so it will be relisted for a three day hearing. The case will now be heard on May 28, 29 and 30, 2024.