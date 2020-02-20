Northants County Council launch campaign to help around 1,200 children find permanent homes

It is hoped more families in Northamptonshire will be inspired to consider adoption and fostering

A campaign has been launched in the hope it will encourage more families in the county to offer a permanent home to a child or children in care as there are currently around 1,200 children in Northamptonshire who need to find a family.

Councillor Fiona Baker (fourth from the left), staff from the adoption and fostering team, adopters and foster carers at the tree planting.

To help inspire more people to consider adoption or fostering, particularly of sibling groups, Northamptonshire Fostering and Adoption Services has planted 20 trees for 2020 at Brixworth Country Park.

Councillor Fiona Baker, along with staff from the adoption and fostering team, adopters and foster carers were in attendance as the plating took place yesterday (February 19).

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Fiona Baker, said: “We hope the message behind the tree planting will help people to seriously consider if they are in a position to grow their family and offer a forever home to one of our vulnerable children.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from those who could offer a home to siblings, as often sibling groups in care have to be separated from each other due to the shortage of people who can offer more than one child a home.

“Adoption and fostering are some of the most life-changing and rewarding things you can do.

“If you’ve been thinking about adoption or fostering, we need you more than ever to get in touch.”

To find out more about fostering or adoption, visit the Northants County Council website.