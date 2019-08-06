Northants amongst worst in region for rates of smoking-related hospital admissions

The number of people being admitted to hospital in Northamptonshire for smoking-related issues is the second highest in the East Midlands, new figures show.

Hospital admission figures compiled from Public Health England data show that in Northamptonshire, 1,748 out of every 100,000 (1.7 per cent) related to smoking, while the average across England is 1.5 per cent.

The percentage of smokers in Northamptonshire (15.1 per cent) is also higher than the national average (14.45 per cent). Nationally, 22 per cent of all admissions for respiratory diseases were estimated to be attributable to smoking.

The data, collated by e-cigarette firm Vape Club, shows that the majority of East Midland counties sit within the top third for smoking related hospital admissions in England.

A report last year by the British Lung Foundation found that in England, there has been a 75 per cent decline in stop smoking treatments being prescribed by GPs and pharmacists. It recommended that the UK government reverses cuts to public health funding so that specialist stop smoking services can stay open.