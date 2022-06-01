Northamptonshire's twin city in USA plants English oak tree to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Indianapolis tree planting.

A tree was planted in Northamptonshire’s twin city of Indianapolis, USA to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

An English oak tree was planted in Garfield Regional Park, Indianapolis by Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis Judith Thomas, joined by Chris St. Paul, President of the Indianapolis-Northamptonshire Sister Cities Committee.

At the same time, a special ceremony took place at Silverstone with former Indy Car and Formula 1 driver and Indianapolis 500 competitor Max Chilton joining Northamptonshire Queen’s Green Canopy Chairman Paul Parsons to plant an American Sweetgum tree at the world-famous motor circuit.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone tree planting.

Paul Parsons said: “We are delighted by Indianapolis’ enthusiasm to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and hope that the English Oak they have planted thrives as does this American Gumtree, as enduring symbols of the friendship between our two nations and between the City of Indianapolis and the county of Northamptonshire.

“Over one million trees have so far been planted across the country and I’m delighted to say that there has been great enthusiasm and participation for this initiative in all corners of our county. We are also very grateful to the Silverstone Circuit for providing this fine American Gumtree.

“When I was tasked to lead this initiative in Northamptonshire, I saw its remit as stretching across its 900 or so square miles, but what I had not foreseen was an international element.”

Northamptonshire became twinned with Indianapolis in 2009, when the then Mayor of Indianapolis sought to develop a relationship with Great Britain through the Sister Cities International Scheme.

The Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, Judith Thomas, said: “It is an honour for us to join with Northamptonshire in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to contribute in a small way to her Green Canopy Project. Toward that end, we’ve planted an English Oak at the historic Garfield Regional Park on the south side of Indianapolis.

“We were excited to know that at the same moment, representatives of West and North Northamptonshire Councils and the Northamptonshire Queen’s Green Canopy Committee were at the Silverstone Circuit, planting a tree to represent our Sister City relationship.”