Northamptonshire's NHS heroes honoured by TV stars at glitzy awards ceremony

Hardworking NHS staff members have been recognised at an online awards ceremony, rewarding them for their dedication to the public.

Staff of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) were joined by an array of famous faces as they celebrated achievements from across the year at the NHFT annual staff awards ceremony.

The Quality Awards ceremony took place virtually again this year, with colleagues joining the glitzy online event to the celebrate countless achievements and hard work from throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHFT Awards

NHFT’s chief executive, Angela Hillery, said: "Every single member of team NHFT goes out of their way to make a difference for our communities. As a trust, we are committed to providing outstanding care, and it is so special to recognise the real stars of our local NHS at our annual staff awards.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our colleagues who were nominated, shortlisted and won an award. The stories which were shared are immensely moving and demonstrate the vital work of NHFT.

"I would like to thank the Northamptonshire Health Charity for sponsoring the awards ceremony, and all of the staff involved in delivering another brilliant virtual event.”

NHFT was delighted to welcome back television’s Nick Hewer, of Countdown and The Apprentice fame, who hosted the annual event for a second year running.

Handing out awards were a host of celebrities who announced the category winners, including Coronation Street actor William Roache, Blue musician Duncan James, presenter Ben Fogle and Danny John Jules from Red Dwarf.

The annual celebration has recognised community 'heroes' for going above and beyond their duty for their patients.

Winners were:

• NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award

Winner - Consultant psychologist Dr Sunil Lad, provides mental health support to residents in secured services across Northamptonshire and beyond and received the accolade for NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador, recognising him as a champion for improving wellbeing for both staff and residents in prisons.

Highly Commended - Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Wellbeing Team – St Mary’s Hospital Kettering

• The Patient Choice Award - decided by patients and service users who receive care from NHFT

Winner - Kerry Mabbott, specialist occupational therapist in the ADHD Asperger's Team. The citation praised her commitment to providing outstanding and compassionate care to her patients.

It said: "Kelly’s nomination demonstrated her approach to delivering holistic care, providing her patients with the skills and encouragement they need to make improvements in all aspects of their lives."

Highly Commended: Lauren Smith a senior diabetes specialist nurse for the whole of Northamptonshire.

• Change Maker Award

Winner - Lisa Gilbey, Business and Strategy Directorate, countywide

Highly Commended – Emily Muir, Children’s Speech and Language Therapist, Northampton

• Quality Care Award

Winner - Gemma McGowen, Student Nurse, Thrapston

Highly Commended - Mac Jawad, Physiotherapist, Secured Services

• Inclusion Superhero

Winner - Calee Litteken, IAPT Talking Therapies Northants Counsellor, countywide

Highly Commended - Lee Johnson, Clinical Supervisor IAPT Talking Therapies Northants, countywide

• Best use of charity funding 2020/21 Northamptonshire Health Charity

Winner - Work Shed at Berrywood Hospital, Duston

Highly Commended - Shed Sheeran, Welland Centre St Mary's Hospital

• Leadership Award

Winner - Nicola Hull, Senior Clinical Psychologist, Newland House, Northampton

Winner - Jen Holling, Business Partnerships and Programmes Assistant Director, countywide

• Unsung Hero Award

Winner - NSTEP Countywide Admin team

Highly commended - Paula Tomkins and Mark Gosling, Transport team, countywide

• Rising Star Award

Winner - Lynne Whytock, Deputy Head of Healthcare, countywide

Highly Commended - Caitlin Wilson, Apprentice Healthcare Assistant

• Engagement and Involvement Award

Winner – Mental Health Support Teams in Schools, Northampton

Highly Commended - Children’s Participation Team, countywide

• Special Recognition Award

Winner - Maria O’Neil, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse, Secured Services

Winner – Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre

• Clinical Team of the Year

Winner – Inspire Service, countywide

Highly Commended - Urgent Care and Assessment Team South, West Northants

• Non-clinical team of the Year

Winner - Referral Management Centre, countywide

Highly Commended - EPMA Project Team, countywide

• Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner - Lucy Bullen, Lead Nurse Children’s Learning Disability Services, Newland House, Northampton

Highly Commended - Marshal Mataya, Mental Health Practitioner, Integrated Response Hub, countywide