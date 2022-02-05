Northamptonshire's Mother Christmas turns Easter Bunny with egg-cellent appeal

Northamptonshire' s own Mother Christmas is swapping her famous red suit for fluffy ears to make sure children in need have an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette Walsh, spends much of the year working as Mother Christmas by organising a gift appeal for the county's most needy children and families.

But she's now sprung into action as the Easter Bunny with an egg-cellent appeal to provide Easter treats for vulnerable children.

Jeanette Walsh is known as Mother Christmas but has switched to collecting Easter eggs

Jeanette has teamed up with Nando's, where she works part-time as a host, across Northamptonshire to collect thousands of Easter eggs to bring some spring joy to children who would otherwise go without.

She said: "Who doesn't love a little chocolate? Children from disadvantaged families deserve to have a little treat. Many children get many more than one Easter egg.

"Last year we collected 6,137 eggs. This year I would like to collect more."

Jeanette has been seeing the families she helps struggling more and more as the cost of living rises rapidly and fuel bills increase.

l-r Lorena Kondrova, Jeanette Walsh and Kelly O'Keefe outside Nando's in Northampton, one of the collection points for the Easter egg appeal

She said: "Young care leavers don't have the 'bank of mum and dad' to fall back on. If we can provide an Easter egg that's a few more pounds that can be spent on essentials.

"The children won't feel left out as they see their friends with ten or so eggs. It can give the children a little bit of normality."

People can donate Easter eggs to Jeanette's appeal at drop-off points at Nando's restaurants in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton.

She will then distribute them to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.

Lorena Kondrov, assistant manager at Northampton Nando's, said: "We have been involved helping Jeanette for many years and we are proud that we can help again.