Northamptonshire's inspiring 'Mother Christmas' ready for TV stardom tonight

The charity work of Northamptonshire's own 'Mother Christmas', retired social worker Jeanette Walsh, will be featured in a festive Christmas special on ITV this evening (December 23).

Jeanette was interviewed by Fiona Foster for her report “A Merrier Christmas?” where the charity stalwart talks about her annual gift appeal, supported by this newspaper.

The grandmother-of-one is one of the inspiring people highlighted across the UK in the special ITV Tonight show.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeanette will be seen collecting gifts for children in Northamptonshire

The programme's promotion says host Fiona Foster will meet some 'inspiring people who are giving hope to others this Christmas' and will also look at the importance of looking after ourselves and those around us."

ITV Tonight is on ITV at 7.30pm this evening.

Last year Jeanette was interviewed on BBC TV's One Show about her work collecting gifts for 5,000 children and care leavers in Northamptonshire.

This year's Christmas appeal has been a record-breaking success with more gifts than ever before being donated.Jeanette said: "I have been amazed by this year's donations. I honestly think it's been the best year ever. I cannot thank the people who have donated and helped.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has donated anything - gifts or money - whether it's hundreds of pounds or a bike or just a small gift and pocket money.