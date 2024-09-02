Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager is competing in one of the world's most prestigious dance competitions this week.

Sophie Carter, a 17-year-old from East Haddon, Northamptonshire, is taking part in the Royal Academy of Dance's Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition in London.

Around 60 dancers aged 15 to 19 from all over the world are working with professionals and performing in front of a panel of judges that includes the renowned ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell.

Talking to this newspaper, Sophie said: “I'm so nervous, but I'm so excited because it is the first really big competition that I've ever done, and there are going to be so many new people there.”

The young dancer pictured at practice.

Sophie has been dancing since the age of two. Her mother, Natalie, a former ballet dancer herself, introduced Sophie to this style of performance dance.

In 2003, Natalie established East Haddon School of Dance, which expanded and changed its name to Northamptonshire School of Dance in 2018.

“It's what I have always wanted to do since I was really little.

“Ballet is basically my whole life,” said Sophie.

Sophie pictured.

Sophie realised she wanted to turn professional at about nine years old after performing on stage at Northampton's Royal and Derngate Theatre.

“It was the first time that I performed on a big stage with my dance school. That's when I really fell in love with it,” she said.

The young woman currently studies at the prestigious English National Ballet School. Her dancing journey requires daily training, and Sophie said she likes to practice for around four hours a day, Monday to Friday.

“I really like connecting to the music when I dance. I love to have drive and focus. I love to have goals to work towards, and ballet really gives me that drive.

“I think it can get very, very tiring physically and mentally. I think it's the passion for it that really gets me through. When I'm feeling really tired, I just think this is what I love to do and this is what my dream is, and I just need to keep working towards my dream, and that really helps,” said Sophie.

The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition runs from September 1 to 8.

Sophie has been preparing for the competition for more than six months.

Talking about one of her past opening night performances, Sophie said: “At first, it's nerve-wracking because of what you've been building up to, but as soon as you start dancing, the nerves turn into excitement and joy.”

“If you are interested in ballet, then I would just go for it. It's an amazing thing to do. Never give up and just keep your eye on the prize.”