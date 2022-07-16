The Met Office first ever red warning for extreme heat in many parts of England includes all of Northamptonshire. People are being told how to stay safe in “exceptional temperatures” likely on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Refresh regularly and scroll down for the latest updates…
Barbecues banned ... travel warnings .. waste collections cancelled
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 15:04
Barbecues are banned in North Northants parks and woodlands until Wednesday
A spokesman for the council said: “The forecast of wildfire risk is showing as Level 5 - Exceptional until Tuesday. This means that wildfires, should they start, could spread quickly.
“To protect our visitors and green spaces, there is a ban on all barbeques in our parks and woodlands over this period. “
Also, garden waste bins won’t be collected on Monday or Tuesday in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough or East Northants — North Northamptonshire Council has cancelled rounds on both days.
You’ll need to get your bins out early in West Northamptonshire
London Northwestern Railway is asking passengers to only travel from Northampton and Long Buckby if it’s essential.
Speed restrictions in placeacross the rail network on Monday and Tuesday means fewer trains will run. A provisional timetable has been published with two trains an hour between London Euston and Northampton calling at all stations and one an hour between Northampton and Birmingham.
But a spokesman said: “Work is ongoing with Network Rail to establish the level of service that can run, and services may be subject to further alteration.
Trains will run to an emergency timetable at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough on Monday and Tuesday.
East Midlands Trains says there will be two Intercity trains per hour at Kettering instead of four and only one Connect 360 service an hour instead of two.
A spokesman said: “We are working on the timetable and the online journey planners will be updated as soon as we have the final plan.”