Northamptonshire village hall’s new lease of life following revamp and installation of broadband

Pictured, from left to right: Sue Porter, Whilton Parish Council clerk; Cllr Mark Hampson; Sarah Hardman, VHMC secretary; Mary Kane, Village Hall booking clerk; Cllr Ann Gilbert, VHMC chair and VHMC members Gill Martin and Anthea Hiscock.

A Northamptonshire village hall has been given a new lease of life following a revamp and the installation of broadband.

Whilton village hall has recently been redecorated and a new kitchen has been fitted.

The amenity has also become the 50th ‘community hub’ in the region established by Gigaclear - an internet provider - which means it has been fitted with broadband.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hall’s management committee says the “possibilites are now endless”, especially in a village where there are few amenities. Groups that use the village hall for meetings are also looking forward to using digital resources.

Councillor Ann Gilbert, chair of the Village Hall Management Committee (VHMC) said the provision of free, full fibre broadband by Gigaclear was the icing on the cake and would benefit the whole community.

She said: “Having hyperfast, full fibre broadband in the hall will offer new opportunities for the village such as an internet café or group learning sessions.

“The Whilton Gardeners’ Association and the Whilton Local History Society will both be able to access online content to enhance their meetings and we’re also planning to show films.

“The possibilities are endless and the residents, the parish council and the Village Hall Management Committee are all looking forward to enjoying the many new and entertaining digital opportunities having a great broadband connection offers.”