A Northamptonshire teenager who won a brand new Tesla has been stunned by his competition win but has chosen to cash in his prize – opting to keep his old Corsa for now.

Mechanic aircraft apprentice Joseph Derksen landed the ultimate early birthday present – a brand new Tesla Model 3 – thanks to competition company BOTB.

Joseph, from Scaldwell, was left in disbelief when he received an email notification revealing he had won the instant win prize.

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 this month, was later surprised with a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams.

Joseph said: “When I saw the email, I thought, surely not. Is this actually happening?”

“I woke up and just thought I’d give the competition a go, and it ended up being a great outcome.

“The first people I told were my parents – but they didn’t believe me at first. I’m the first person in my family to win anything like this.”

The Tesla Model 3 is renowned for its quick acceleration, long range and fast charging.

But Joseph, who is soon heading to Canada to visit family, has decided to take the cash alternative to fund his trip.

“A grand or two will go on the holiday and I’m also planning to get a new car. I’ve currently got an old Corsa which has got a lot of miles on the clock. I might get something like a Volvo.”

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Joseph for winning this fabulous prize. It’s always amazing to hear about winners’ reactions.

“What a way to kick off his 20s. I hope he enjoys his trip to Canada and finds the perfect car to spend his winnings on.”

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £85.9 million-worth of cars so far.

To see Joseph’s reaction head over to BOTB.com.