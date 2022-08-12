Northamptonshire student climbs Thai mountain blindfold to find out what life's like for his unsighted sister

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devoted brother Ed Smith climbed a mountain blindfold during a three-day challenge to find out what challenges his unsighted sister faces every day.

Ed, 21, said it was “pretty special” but “terrifying” to walk in the footsteps of his sibling, Harriet.

The Northamptonshire student set out on the 72-hour adventure in Thailand with his girlfriend Eimear Pickstone, 21, for a charity stunt which has so far raised over £3,400.

Eimear steered blindfolded Ed around Thailand for three days — including climbing a mountain — as part of their charity challenge

Ed, from the South Northants village of Moreton Pinkney, finally took off the blindfold three days later, and admitted: “It was very weird, almost like like I was on drugs!

“But after that, I was over the moon.”

Ed was even blindfolded when Eimear accidentally spun their pick-up truck off the road,

He said: “That was probably the most terrifying thing that’s happened to me.

Ed's sister Harriet Smith has was born without sight

“We were driving along this mountain road, and it just started to rain a lot. The windscreen wipers didn’t’ work and the windscreen was getting very muddy.

“To me, it felt like we were driving along a cliff side. Then we just lost traction and spun 180 degrees.

“In my head, we were falling off the side of a mountain. I did think that was the end for me. But we were just lodged in a ditch."

The pair were rescued by 15 local Thai men who helped pull the truck out of the levy.

Ed started his challenge near the town of Kanchanaburi, on the west of the country, then went onto the capital Bangkok before taking a sleeper train to the northern city of Chang Mai and climbing Doi Suthep mountain.

The couple spent every day he was blindfolded together, with Ed fully dependant on Eimear for food, shelter and navigation.

He said: “I’m a very independent person, so having to ask Eimear to help me with every single aspect of my life was pretty tricky a times – from brushing my teeth to shaving.

“I learned how trusting blind people are with those around them.

“Everyone focusses on the climb, but the psychological experience of the three days was the toughest part of the challenge.

“But my sister gave me a lot of strength, knowing what I was doing was just a drop in the ocean of the life she has forged for herself in a world that’s not amenable to people without sight.

“It was pretty special finding my feet in her world.”

The pair were greeted by more “treacherous” conditions when they arrived in Chang Mai for the 1,676-metre journey to the top of Doi Suthep.

Ed said: “During our ascent of the mountain, it was pretty treacherous. But the sounds of the jungle with the rain was the most sensory stimulating period of the three days.”

And when he finally removed his mask, Ed admitted he was dazzled by the brightness of his surroundings, adding: “I was struggling to cope with it for about 20 minutes, but everything was so beautiful eventually.”

Eimear added: “I was so happy to see his face. It was almost like I’d forgotten it — it felt really quite emotional.”