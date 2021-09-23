Northamptonshire stretch of A5 closed after two-vehicle rush-hour smash
Drivers warned to find alternative routes between Towcester and Weedon
A stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire has been closed following a serious rush-hour crash on Thursday morning (September 23).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed at just after 8am the road is shut in both directions between the A45 at Weedon and the A43 at Towcester.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision and a Force spokesman said: "The closure is likely to remain in place for some time and motorists are advised to take alternative routes."
National Highways is advising drivers to use a diversion route marked with a solid circle, using the A43, the M1 and A45, and allow extra time for their journey.